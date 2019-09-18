You thought I was done with the Zero after spending 33 hours in the saddle to travel 800 miles, huh? Well, you’re almost right. Let’s say that after that episode, the bike and I took a break. That being said, I wasn’t entirely done putting the Zero SR/F through its paces. One thing I wanted to test is just how quickly the Zero accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour. While the company advertises it as its first performance-oriented model and gladly lists a top speed, it hasn’t published official 0-to-60 numbers. So I decided to do a very scientific experiment to try and get an idea of how quickly it can get to highway speed.

To achieve that, I needed to borrow a GoPro. Trying to time myself while looking where I’m going and controlling my speed was becoming a little too much multitasking for a single woman. Plus, recording the stint would allow me to share the footage with you and get as precise a number as possible.

Jacob, a buddy of mine and new member of the RideApart family, kindly agreed to let me borrow his video equipment for the occasion. Off I went on a sunny Thursday night to find a deserted street to run my experiment. Already before testing the acceleration, I had a feeling it didn’t accelerate as fast as I was hoping it would but I had no number to support that theory. Now I do and here are my results.

The Methodology

I did three runs up and down the road, starting from a standstill and twisting the throttle to the max until I reached 60 mph (or close—the speedometer seems to skip some numbers during very sudden and enthusiastic accelerations). The plan was then to review the footage of all three of my runs, time them, and calculate the resulting average time for all three runs.

Obviously, putting the bike on a dyno and hooking it up to a computer would be the ideal method to get specific numbers but RideApart never budgeted for a dynamometer, so I had to make do with the tools I had.

The Results

On round number 1, according to my first-person footage, the speedometer flipped to 61 mph at the 6.75-second mark. On round number 2, I reached 62 mph in 6.25 seconds.

Now about that third run… I don’t have an actual number because, of course, I had to ruin one of my takes (incidentally the last one and the only one I didn’t double-check before calling it as day). We briefly see that around 5.58 seconds, the bike is at 53 mph. This likely means that I reached 60 mph in over 6 seconds during that third run as well but I didn’t take it into account since I don’t have a clear result.

Beauty shot just 'cause.

The average of the two first runs is therefore of approximately 6.5 seconds to reach an average speed of 61.5 mph (again, because the speedometer doesn’t run through every number during vivid accelerations—I know, I checked during the editing process and desperately looked for that 60.)

With that in mind, had I been able to get an actual 0-to-60 reading, the time would have been slightly lower than 6.5 seconds. I don’t suspect it would have been below the 6-second mark, however. Don’t take this as gospel, guys, there’s a few things that could have gone a lot better with this test. It was more of a “let’s see how fast it goes” rather than an attempt at an actual scientific number.

Where I Messed Up

Now, over 6 seconds is a pretty damning number for a motorcycle with high-performance aspirations and with a torque number as impressive as 140 lb-ft. What I realized (too late), is that I didn’t test the bike in Sport mode.

See, I got out of the habit of trying to change the riding modes on the Zero because the toggle to navigate through the modes is so finicky (read: cheap) that you never know whether it will work properly or not. I’ve dealt with all sorts of scenarios trying to change the modes, from the toggle not working at all to the modes flashing for 10 minutes and not engaging, which lead me to give up trying to change the modes altogether.

This means that I achieved these results in “Street” mode rather than in “Sport” mode. Chances are the bike would have been a lot faster and more responsive had I tested it in Sport mode. Some claim the Zero should be able to do the Kessel run in 3 seconds, which I'm not convinced of but 4 seconds isn't too far fetched.

As you’ve noticed in the video, I’ve also messed up the footage of my third run—probably leaning down a bit further than I should have, which kept me from getting a semi-precise time on my last 0-to-60. This means I was only able to properly record and calculate the average for two runs rather than three. You live, you learn.

This is the second to last story in my Zero Chronicles. I will get back to you with the overall conclusion of my experience of the 2020 Zero SR/F—it did teach me a few things along the way and I look forward to sharing them with you.