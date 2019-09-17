Much better than Build-A-Bear.
If you’re the type of rider who lives for Dainese’s Custom Works experience, and you live in North America, you’re in luck. The company just announced its 2019 North America Custom Works tour dates. Read further to see when they’re hopefully bringing that measuring tape to an authorized Dainese retailer near you.
For those unfamiliar with the Dainese Custom Works program, it’s Dainese’s system to help riders create custom leathers to their specifications—but with Dainese’s craftsmanship and attention to detail. You pick what you want, Dainese takes all appropriate measurements, and then Dainese makes your custom leathers and ships them to you.
Gallery: 2019 Dainese Custom Works Tour
Using the Dainese Custom Works 3D Configurator, you can begin to explore your options before the tour. Once you’re happy with what you’ve created using Dainese’s online tool, you can save your design and book an appointment at your nearest participating Dainese retailer.
During the Custom Works tour, Dainese’s master tailors will take all appropriate measurements and guide you through the rest of the process for creating whatever Dainese leathers you want. After all details of your order are in place, Dainese will create your dream leathers.
If you’re ready to take this step, here are the North American Custom Works tour dates and locations, crossing Canada and the US throughout the month of October 2019:
- October 7 - Nadon Sports - 645 Rue Dubois, Saint-Eustache, QC J7P 3W1, Canada
- October 9 - Rider’s Choice - 2276 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Z4, Canada
- October 11 & 12 – Dainese NYC - 140 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013
- October 14 - Dainese Orlando - 100 W. Livingston St, Orlando, FL 32801
- October 16 - Dainese Chicago - 1216 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
- October 18 - MotoCorsa - 2170 NW Wilson St, Portland, OR 97210
- October 19 - Dainese Seattle - 570 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
- October 22 - Pacific Motosports - 21000 Westminster Hwy #2120, Richmond, BC V6V 2S9, Canada
- October 25 - Dainese Las Vegas - 6825 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite # 125
- October 26 - Dainese Los Angeles - 1418 Lincoln Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
- October 27 - Dainese Costa Mesa - 1645 Superior Ave.,Costa Mesa, CA 92627
- October 29 - Dainese San Francisco - 131 S. Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94103
- October 31 - Ducati Austin - 3232 812 E Braker Ln., Austin, TX 78753
Hit up a Dainese Custom Works event before October 31, 2019 and get all treats and no tricks this Motoween.
Source: Dainese North America