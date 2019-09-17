If you’re the type of rider who lives for Dainese’s Custom Works experience, and you live in North America, you’re in luck. The company just announced its 2019 North America Custom Works tour dates. Read further to see when they’re hopefully bringing that measuring tape to an authorized Dainese retailer near you.

For those unfamiliar with the Dainese Custom Works program, it’s Dainese’s system to help riders create custom leathers to their specifications—but with Dainese’s craftsmanship and attention to detail. You pick what you want, Dainese takes all appropriate measurements, and then Dainese makes your custom leathers and ships them to you.

Using the Dainese Custom Works 3D Configurator, you can begin to explore your options before the tour. Once you’re happy with what you’ve created using Dainese’s online tool, you can save your design and book an appointment at your nearest participating Dainese retailer.

During the Custom Works tour, Dainese’s master tailors will take all appropriate measurements and guide you through the rest of the process for creating whatever Dainese leathers you want. After all details of your order are in place, Dainese will create your dream leathers.

If you’re ready to take this step, here are the North American Custom Works tour dates and locations, crossing Canada and the US throughout the month of October 2019:

Hit up a Dainese Custom Works event before October 31, 2019 and get all treats and no tricks this Motoween.

