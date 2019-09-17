Indian has issued a recall on over 3,000 Chieftains regarding a potential tail light issue. Here Are the details of this recall.

The NHTSA has posted a recall issued by Indian Motorcycle Company for a tail light issue discovered on the 2019 Chieftain, the only model impacted by this recall. A total of 3,147 units are potentially affected.

The issue was flagged earlier this year and points to a tail light adjustment that is too bright which means the difference in intensity between the tail light and the brake light is not as noticeable. It represents a significant safety hazard as it could cause the other road users following the motorcycle not to notice that the brake is being engaged, potentially leading to a collision. Not only that, the company confirms that the tail light setting could exceed the maximum light output allowed, meaning the bikes fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety requirements.

The problem is associated with the parameters of the engine control module—the intensity of the tail light has been set too high. Indian dealers have been notified at the beginning of the month of September. Owners of the affected model are invited to make an appointment at their dealer to have the engine control module software updated, a fix expected to solve the lighting intensity issue.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the 2019 Indian Chieftain are invited to have their VIN checked with the Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697 under internal recall number I-19-04. Owners can also contact the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov to get further details about this recall.

Source: NHTSA