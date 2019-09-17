Europeans really do get all the good stuff. They got their hands on the Suzuki Katana and on the Yamaha Ténéré 700 ahead of us. Suzuki France turned the popular SV650 into an urban scrambler for people (in France) to get their hands on. Now, Honda UK is teaming up with a custom shop to produce a special (and very limited) edition of the CB1000 RS, the 5Four.

In 2010 Honda introduced the successor to the CB750, the CB1100. The model was integrated to the brand’s North American lineup three years later. Then in 2017, the company amped things up (as much as Honda can amp things) with the introduction of the CB1100 RS, taking things a step further down memory lane, into vintage sport territory.

The model has since been removed from the U.S. lineup, but continues to thrive abroad, in the UK. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the CB750 Four, Honda UK has teamed up with 5Four Motorcycles Limited custom shop to create a special edition CB1100 RS, inspired by Honda’s heritage.

Gallery: Honda CB1100 RS 5Four

14 Photos

Rather than a replica of the original superbike, the design is inspired instead by factory endurance racing bikes from the 80s. The special design builds on the already retro-looking design of the CB1100 and adds such features as a cowl, performance 4-in-2 Racefit exhausts, a diamond-stitched alcantara single rider saddle complete with a rear cowl, golden brake calipers, Showa suspension with contrasting golden front fork and yellow rear shocks, and a Renthal handlebar complete with Tomaselli handgrips.

The plastic panels have been replaced by aluminum and fiberglass components and the bike is wrapped up in Honda's famous Red, White, and Blue Works-inspired livery.

Only 54 units of the limited-run model will be produced—limited of course to the UK dealers. The price tag for the CB1100 RS 5Four has been set at £15,554 (another 54—which translates to roughly US$19,400). Well, if you’re ever on that side of the pond and get your hands on one, you’ll get to rub it in our faces.