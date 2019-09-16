The Scrambler range continues to drive positive returns for Ducati in 2019, and the platform actually accounts for a quarter of the Italian manufacturer’s overall sales. With so many Icons, Full Throttles, and Cafe Racers rolling off the lot, it isn’t easy to stand out among the sea of Scramblers scurrying through the streets. Bad Winners, a custom shop out of Paris, wants to change all that by offering an easy to install bolt-on motokit that helps you get that custom look without all that custom labor.

Bad Winners specializes in custom retro builds but their experience with the Scrambler enables them to develop and produce a motokit for the masses. Ducatistas, DIYers, and amateur builders can rejoice that the kit’s fitment doesn’t require alteration of the stock bike’s frame.

The prefab conversion includes a hand-built 2.1-gallon gas tank that exposes the top of the trellis frame, which is usually covered by the stock tank. Customers can also choose between a fiberglass or carbon fiber tank cover that compliments the new shape with classic cafe racer design cues. Two new side panels also suit the cafe racer aesthetic without obscuring the beauty of the frame’s lines.

At the rear of the bike, Bad Winners provides a flat track-inspired tail section⁠—also constructed of fiberglass or carbon fiber⁠—that slims down the silhouette of the Scrambler with a flat bench seat. Offering white/yellow and black/carbon colorways, customers can retain the joyful nature of the Scrambler or emphasize the sleek new styling of the motokit.

Along with the sporty design, the package also modifies the Scrambler’s ergonomics with rear-set pegs and a new set of handlebars. A fender eliminator lightens up the tail of the motorcycle and LED indicators continue the streamlined theme.

On the performance end, the French custom shop supplies a K&N filter that opens up the Scrambler’s airways. An SC Project stainless steel 2-into-1 shows off the character of the 803cc L-twin and a lithium-ion battery sheds a few pounds off the bike’s 417-pound wet weight. In addition to the standard package, Bad Winners offers a 17-inch front wheel and mudguard combo along with Ohlins suspension as supplemental options.

The base kit retails for around $4,950 and will arrive at your doorstep within four to six weeks. That seems like a reasonable price for individuality, especially when it comes at the low cost of tightening a few bolts.