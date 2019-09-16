How do you convince a large number of people to visit a place they’ve never been by motorcycle? You hold a moto photography contest, of course. To promote motorcycle tourism across Asia, regional industry group Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association did just that. In all, six cash prizes were awarded to the winners, which were just announced in early September 2019.

The winning photo for 2019 was Aldrin Cuadra’s “Across Islands,” featuring a rider walking his bike across a bamboo bridge to a boat to cross small islands in Palawan, Philippines. This breathtaking winning shot also took second place at a separate photography contest, the Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries event in Bali earlier in September—and it’s easy to see why.

Second prize was awarded to “Mountains” by photographer Bernie dela Cruz. Third place went to “On A Camping Tour With Motorcycles” by Pedrito Ensomo. Consolation prizes were awarded to fourth through sixth place winners. Fourth prize was awarded to “Adventure” by Christopher Andres; fifth went to “Rides in Apayao Roads” by Bernie dela Cruz, and sixth went to “Enjoy the Ride” by Klienne Eco.

The MDPAA-hosted contest awarded P25,000 (about US $478) to the winner, P15,000 (about US $287) for second place, P10,000 (about US $191) for third place, and P5,000 (about US $95) for each of the consolation prizes, as well as publicly announcing the winners by name on Facebook.

It’s easy to see that “Across Islands” totally outclassed the other winners, and took its rightful place at the top. I’m not sure why Christopher Andres’ “Adventure” didn’t score higher—but since I’m not a judge, I have no way of knowing. Congratulations to everyone who won—and if this doesn’t make you want to go on a moto tour in Asia sometime soon, I’m not sure what will.

Sources: Facebook, MDPPA





