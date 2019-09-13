Get yer motor runnin’...
When new riders are just starting out, they usually see the motorcycle landscape as a dichotomy of sportbikes and cruisers. For those that choose the former, anything below 600cc would constitute a good starter bike. A Yamaha YZF-R3 or even a Kawasaki Ninja 400 could help a new rider learn the ropes before graduating to a bigger bike. For those that prefer cruisers, the displacement delineation isn’t as clear cut.
Due to the heavier weights, various engine technologies, and less aggressive ergonomics, beginner cruisers span a wide variety of models and engine sizes. The diversity of the market benefits the new rider, as options are abundant and prices are competitive. Whether you’re someone that likes to cruise down the boulevard or prefers performance and technology, here are 5 potential starter cruisers that could suit you.