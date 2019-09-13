2 / 7

Introduced in 1985, the Honda Rebel has been a staple of the segment for nearly 35 years. In 2017, Honda overhauled the line with blacked-out aesthetics, a trellis frame, and a dual-overhead cam engine derived from the CBR platform. Including 300cc and 500cc variants, beginners can start with a single or bump up to a twin if they want more power.

The current Rebel has one of the lowest seat heights on our list at 27.2 inches, which makes it a frequent choice of short riders. The 300cc variant is also easy for new riders to wield, weighing in at 364 pounds wet. At a base price of $4,499, beginners won’t break the bank if they break the bike and they can start saving toward that bigger bike.