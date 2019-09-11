Dependable defense for your dome.
In motorcycle households, helmets are everywhere. They hang from the walls, clutter the closets, and act as decorative centerpieces. Between my girlfriend and I, we’ve collected 5 lids over the course of 3 short years.
Each helmet serves its particular purpose, as features like Pinlock systems, dropdown sun shields, and Bluetooth integration all play a factor in the helmet one chooses. Aside from those creature comforts, here are five important things to consider when shopping for a new helmet.