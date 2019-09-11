Watching great freestyle motocrossers is like watching Olympic acrobats on motorcycles. The things that top-tier freestylers do with their bodies and their bikes are often mind-boggling. Like this video we found. To celebrate the Nitro World Games landing in Wales for 2020, FMX riders Josh Sheehan, Jackson Strong, and Luc Ackermann landed the world’s first-ever three-rider double backflip train.

The event was staged in front of the iconic Caerphilly Castle to celebrate the first Nitro World Games event to take place outside the US. On May 23 and 24, 2020, action sports athletes from a wide range of disciplines will touch down at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to compete.

“To land that with two of my good friends is absolutely amazing,” Jackson Strong said later. “Normally, freestyle motocross isn’t a team sport. You are usually going out there competing against each other. But, to have the opportunity to do something like this with two of my friends is something I will never forget.”

The bikes each weigh around 220 pounds, and it’s difficult enough for one rider to do a double backflip—let alone three in quick succession. Watching the video is almost mesmerizing, like seeing gears turning in perfect time through the air—only they’re riders, on bikes.

Staging such an event is a lot better way to advertise your event than some boring, static billboard, that’s for sure. Both single-day and full weekend passes and VIP packages are still available for the upcoming event in Wales in May. You also have more than six months to make all your travel plans if you want to visit from outside the local area and see this stadium action in person.

Ticket prices range from £25 to £95 for a single day (about US $31 to $117), or you can get a two-day pass and see everything for between £45 and £155 (about US $55 to $191).

