Indian Motorcycle just unveiled its new 2020 Thunder Stroke lineup featuring the brand new Thunder Stroke 116 engine. It’s an air-cooled V-twin, so it clearly has nothing to do with this mysterious Indian engine from April 2019—but still, if you’re an Indian Motorcycle fan, you’ll want to know more.

According to Indian, the Thunder Stroke 116 features a high-flow cylinder head offering 126 ft-lbs. of torque. From 2020, it will be the standard engine in the Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain Elite, Roadmaster, and Roadmaster Dark Horse models. You wanted more power; you’re getting it.

Gallery: Indian 2020 Thunder Stroke Lineup

11 Photos

Other 2020 updates include a redesigned version of its Ride Command infotainment system, which Indian says offers some new connected features to keep you up-to-date with traffic and weather wherever you ride.

Additionally, the Roadmaster Dark Horse takes inspiration from the existing Chieftain Dark Horse regarding styling cues, while the 2020 Springfield Dark Horse draws on rider feedback regarding the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Springfield Dark Horse for design updates.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Chieftain Elite features Indian’s premium PowerBand Audio system, which it says is 50-percent louder than its standard audio system. For 2020, it comes in a two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Wildfire Candy paint scheme.

Some other significant changes for the 2020 lineup include: the Chief Dark Horse and Chief Vintage are moving to share the same chassis as the Springfield and Springfield Dark Horse, which should improve handling for both Chief variants. Also, the Springfield and Chief Dark Horse are getting 17” front wheels fitted as standard.

2020 Thunder Stroke models start at $18,499 for the base Chief Dark Horse. The Chieftain Elite sits at the top of the range, and starts at $34,999.

Indian is also expanding its performance accessories line for 2020, including offering a new Thunder Stroke 116 stage 3 big bore kit that gives your existing Thunder Stroke 111 an estimated 20 percent more horsepower as compared to the stock version.

Source: Indian Motorcycle