Moto Guzzi really knows how to throw a party. More than thirty thousand people went to jazz it up with Moto Guzzi in the marque’s hometown of Mandello, Italy, during the first weekend of September, 2019. Riders and enthusiasts from all over the world descended on the factory that makes this iconic Italian motorcycle to celebrate.

So, we have to know: did you take our advice and make a trip of it? Did you go see the place where Moto Guzzis have been made, continuously, since 1921? By all accounts this was a spectacular weekend full of Italian motorcycles, music, test rides, and adventures through the surrounding twisty mountain roads.

More than two hundred “Guzzisti” joined the “Road to Mondello” convoy on Saturday, which left Milan and traveled through the gorgeous Italian countryside and around Lake Como, to arrive at the red gates of Via Parodi just in time to celebrate with the rest of the gathered enthusiasts. A record-breaking single-day attendance of twenty thousand people was recorded Saturday.

The best-selling V85 TT was the star of the show. Its popularity helped drive attendance and requests for test rides. Over four hundred people test-rode a variety of the current crop of the iconic Italian motorcycles over the weekend, leaving from and returning to the celebration at the factory. The center of the plant became the heart of the party. “Moto Guzzi Village” hosted a DJ there, with music and guest speakers who enthusiastically recounted their experiences racing, travelling, and adventuring on their Moto Guzzi motorcycles.

Also well-attended was the Moto Guzzi Museum on site, which hosts more than 150 well-preserved bikes ranging from 1950s models to examples of today’s production. The wind tunnel that Moto Guzzi uses for testing is also on site, and opened up for the visitors so that they can see first-hand how the motorcycles are wind tested.

While there are certainly several brands of motorcycle that have survived as long as Moto Guzzi has, few offer an experience where the customer can get so close to the production as this event allows. If you own one of the models, you can visit the very spot where it was made, and perhaps bend the ear of a technician who had a hand in its development and production.