They opened their house to thirty thousand close friends.
Moto Guzzi really knows how to throw a party. More than thirty thousand people went to jazz it up with Moto Guzzi in the marque’s hometown of Mandello, Italy, during the first weekend of September, 2019. Riders and enthusiasts from all over the world descended on the factory that makes this iconic Italian motorcycle to celebrate.
So, we have to know: did you take our advice and make a trip of it? Did you go see the place where Moto Guzzis have been made, continuously, since 1921? By all accounts this was a spectacular weekend full of Italian motorcycles, music, test rides, and adventures through the surrounding twisty mountain roads.
More than two hundred “Guzzisti” joined the “Road to Mondello” convoy on Saturday, which left Milan and traveled through the gorgeous Italian countryside and around Lake Como, to arrive at the red gates of Via Parodi just in time to celebrate with the rest of the gathered enthusiasts. A record-breaking single-day attendance of twenty thousand people was recorded Saturday.
The best-selling V85 TT was the star of the show. Its popularity helped drive attendance and requests for test rides. Over four hundred people test-rode a variety of the current crop of the iconic Italian motorcycles over the weekend, leaving from and returning to the celebration at the factory. The center of the plant became the heart of the party. “Moto Guzzi Village” hosted a DJ there, with music and guest speakers who enthusiastically recounted their experiences racing, travelling, and adventuring on their Moto Guzzi motorcycles.
Also well-attended was the Moto Guzzi Museum on site, which hosts more than 150 well-preserved bikes ranging from 1950s models to examples of today’s production. The wind tunnel that Moto Guzzi uses for testing is also on site, and opened up for the visitors so that they can see first-hand how the motorcycles are wind tested.
While there are certainly several brands of motorcycle that have survived as long as Moto Guzzi has, few offer an experience where the customer can get so close to the production as this event allows. If you own one of the models, you can visit the very spot where it was made, and perhaps bend the ear of a technician who had a hand in its development and production.
Mandello del Lario, 8 September 2019
From Friday 6 September through Sunday 8 September, the Mandello Moto Guzzi plant was peacefully invaded by bikers and enthusiasts, but also by families and convoys of friends. All in Mandello to celebrate one of the most noble brands of motorcycling, one of the most famous and beloved Italian brands. The three days were filled with love for bikes, friendship, music, travel, adventure and lots of test rides.
As always, the central moment of the Mandello celebration was Saturday, the day when record attendance on a single day was recorded - 20 thousand - and the day that began with the arrival of the "Road to Mandello" convoy, consisting of more than two hundred Guzzisti who had left from Milan to reach the legendary red gates on Via Parodi, the symbol of Moto Guzzi.
The absolute protagonist of the 2019 edition was the Moto Guzzi V85 TT, the all-terrain bike which, after being introduced during this year, is already the brand's best-seller and one of the most admired bikes this season.
The V7 III was one of the bikes most in demand for test rides and also one of the stars, since in 2019 the first edition of the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance is being raced, the trophy that places the appropriately outfitted, lightweight, 750cc twin-cylinder on the track. The bikes participating in the Trophy attracted admiring looks from many visitors, while the Fast Endurance riders and teams were in Mandello ahead of the final race which will be held in Misano on 13 October.
Thanks to the partnership with Virgin Radio, the Moto Guzzi Village, set up in the centre of the plant, was the nerve centre of the festival. Special guests were hosted by DJ Ringo on the stage, talking about races, trips and adventures.
The Moto Guzzi Museum, which houses and preserves more than 150 historic models, beginning with the ’50s era racing bikes, including the legendary 8-cylinder 500, was just one of the attractions, as was the wind tunnel, while the assembly lines were invaded by visitors from Friday.
Since 1921, the year it was founded, Moto Guzzis have been manufactured non-stop here. It is a site rich in history that has accompanied Italian industrial development and the global affirmation of the Eagle Brand. Legendary models such as the Falcone, the Galletto, the V7 range, the Le Mans and Imola sport bikes have come from here, all the way up to the modern, brand new and technologically advanced V7 III, V9, V85 TT models and the California 1400 family. And it is here that the competition Moto Guzzis were born, dominating the glory years of motorcycling and winning 15 championship titles (8 rider and 7 manufacturer) in Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing.