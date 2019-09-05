There’s no denying that Ducati makes some absolutely gorgeous motorcycles. All other considerations aside, for the most part, they’re just incredibly pleasing to look at. Whether you’re a proud Ducatista or simply dream of being one someday, woodworker Rini Anita has a new video you’re going to want to see.

We’ve seen wooden Motocompos and wooden full-size electric bikes before—but never a wooden Hypermotard. The vision, skill, and confidence on display in this video—not to mention some quality editing skills— make it a true joy to watch come alive.

At first, when you just see a rough marker sketch of some of the parts drawn on a flat piece of wood, you might have doubts as to how it’s all going to turn out. That’s OK, because you’re not the one making it—Rini is. Their vision is apparently more than enough to turn these random bits of wood into a beautiful, fully realized wooden sculpture of a Hypermotard that you’d be pleased to display anywhere in your home or office.

This was, of course, a one-off design. It wasn’t a kit or something you can easily replicate at home unless you have these kinds of woodworking skills. If you’re looking to stick one of these on your shelf next to your Upriser RC Panigale V4, sadly, it’s just not going to happen.

Still, it’s a good reminder of the kind of magic that can only happen with serious crafting skills, superglue, and maybe a coat of varnish for good measure. If you can’t get enough of this type of thing, Anita posted a previous video showing the process behind making a wooden Yamaha NMAX scooter (a 125 popular in the Philippines, but not available in the US). Anita also sculpts cars out of wood, as well—so if you dig wood vehicle model builds like this, you might want to subscribe and chill out for a few minutes at a time.

