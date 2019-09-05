If you’re tasked with designing an electric bike, there are a few routes you can take. It’s not totally the wild west, but it’s close—and that affords a certain degree of design freedom. That’s how you get design concepts as wildly divergent as the Zero SR/F, the Fonzarelli NKD, and the Energica Ego. Of these three, the Ego perhaps most readily resembles the styling that fans of internal combustion sportbikes are most accustomed to seeing. Then again, that could just be the difference between naked and faired electrics at play.

If you prefer your electrics faired, you’ll want to know more about the Evolet Hawk. That particular model designation might have a long and storied history in the House of Honda—but despite that fact, this is something completely different, and entirely unrelated. Design-wise, it screams “Gixxer” or perhaps “FZ1” more readily than it resembles anything that Soichiro and his descendents have dreamed up so far.

That’s probably a smart idea. After all, there are reasons that Suzuki and Yamaha fully-faired sportbikes sell steadily, year after year—and their particular styling is one of them. Betting that it can help ease the transition to an electric sportbike isn’t completely off-the-wall thinking, by any stretch. Still, styling is only one part of the puzzle. When making technological leaps, people like to have some basic assurances about performance, as well.

The company claims that this Hawk has a range of 150km (about 93 miles). Also, Evolet says it should hit a full state of charge in just five hours—which is perfect for commuters to work or school. The bodywork features vents that cool the battery, rather than an internal combustion engine.

Top speed is estimated at 80kmh, or just under 50mph. While that does mean you won’t be setting any speed records with it, it’s likely more than ample for an awful lot of everyday commuting tasks.

Along with those stats, the Evolet Hawk is equipped with LED lights, a nice looking digital speedometer, alloy wheels, and ABS with a dual-disc front brake and single-disc rear brake setup. The Haryana-based company only has plans to release in India at the moment, and has not yet announced any other details, including pricing.

