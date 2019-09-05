It’s the most wonderful time of the year, folks Sure, we’re starting to see some autumnal weather across many parts of North America, but more importantly, it’s New Bike Lineup time! While that’s objectively not as exciting as Intermot or EICMA, it still gives us an idea of where things are headed, manufacturer-wise.

With that in mind, here’s more of what Yamaha is pitching for the 2020 model year. Please keep in mind that these are just bikes they’ve updated in some way for 2020—not the full line. Sabrina is telling you all about the brand-new WR250F in a separate piece, so that’s not included here. However, there’s one returning favorite and a whole bunch of new paint to look forward to, so let’s dive into what you can expect to see hitting your local Yamaha dealer throughout Q4 of 2019.