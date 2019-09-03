Riding a MotoGP bike is an incredibly special experience that few of us will ever have. If you’re the kind of person who would jump at the chance to ride one, you need to enter this contest that Mission Winnow Ducati is currently holding. If you win, you’ll get to ride on board the Moto X2 two-seater at the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano!

Four winners will be chosen—and if you win, you get to bring a plus-one on the MotoGP trip, who will experience everything with you except for the actual ride on board the Moto X2 bike. The full prize package for each of the four winners includes full travel and accommodation expenses, as well as access to the Mission Winnow Lounge to watch the actual race.

No purchase is necessary, but you must submit one of the best answers to the question “what makes you a true Ducatista?” to be in the running. Also, you must meet the following criteria:

Be between 18 and 60 years of age

Weigh no more than 90kg (that’s just over 198 pounds)

Be no taller than 1m and 90cm (that’s just over 6’2”)

Pass a medical test when you get to the Misano circuit

Follow @MissionWinnow on Instagram

If you’re one of the lucky winners, you’ll get the once-in-a-lifetime experience of taking a lap around Misano as piloted by either Randy Mamola or Franco Battaini on Saturday, September 14, 2019. You can enter to win here, and you should definitely move quickly— entries close on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 5pm. That’s 11am EDT, so enter ASAP if you’re interested.



Those curious about what it’s like to experience the Moto X2 firsthand might want to read MCN’s experience at the 2019 Goodwood Hill Climb. The Moto X2 is based on Ducati’s 2012 MotoGP-spec bike, produces 250bhp, and weighs just 160kg (just under 353 pounds). Whatever you’re expecting, it’s clear that this bike probably exceeds all our expectations by quite a lot.

Sources: Mission Winnow, MCN