It’s not too late for summer camp, everyone. Thanks to Valentino Rossi’s partnership with Dainese, you have an opportunity to spend an afternoon at Rossi’s own ranch.

The included Champions Training Camp features racers Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli. Dubbed the V46 Ranch Experience, Dainese is offering this as an epic single-day racing experience with Valentino Rossi and his staff. But that’s not all.

Attendees will gather at their hotel in Cattolica, Italy on the night of September 27, and wake in the morning to attend an informative group stop at the Marco Simoncelli museum in Coriano, Italy. After a tour of the galleries of memorabilia and photos, the tour will move on to the headquarters of Valentino Rossi’s very own company, VR46.

After these tours, everyone will travel to Rossi’s ranch in his hometown of Tavullia, just outside of Pesaro, Italy. Here, he will host a luncheon for everyone before the Champions Training Camp begins.

With hosts Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, the Champions Training Camp guests are afforded an inside line through a “dedicated session on the secrets and tips of professional rider training.” Note, this is classroom time.

After that session, guests will then get trackside seating to attend a flat-track session led by Vale himself, with his “Champions of the VR46 Academy.” During that training session, guests will be able to see and listen to The Doctor’s advice and feedback to his racers-in-training, real time, in person.

Lest you think this is any kind of rider training camp: it isn’t. It’s purely for fans who want to experience all things Rossi. You will never hop on a motorcycle or get on a track, but you will watch really good riders practicing. You’ll get to hear what a good rider coach tells those under his tutelage. You’ll see The SIC museum and get a tour of Rossi’s own company. You’ll have to save your own riding for the next day, though.

The package will cost you $890 US without airfare, but that includes:

September 27 hotel stay

September 27 dinner

Marco Simoncelli Museum Visit

VR46 company HQ visit

Ranch entry

September 28 lunch at the Ranch

Champions Training Camp

VR46 and Academy’s training session attendance (as audience)

For all of the information and to sign up, visit the Dainese Experience website.