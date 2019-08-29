3 / 17

The C50 and C50T come in new color schemes for 2020, so if you dig Candy Daring Red or Glass Sparkle Black, you’ll want to check out the regular C50. Meanwhile, the C50T comes in Metallic Oort Gray, along with updated tank graphics and all the studded leather you could want on your seat and saddlebags.

The C50 starts at $8,299, while the C50T will run you $9,599.