Raise your hand if you’ve been impatiently waiting for the official return of the Suzuki Katana on our market. Folks, we’re a step closer to the model finally launching on this side of the pond too! Suzuki announced its 2020 lineup which, of course, includes the legendary sportbike, and we now have a price!

Part of our coping mechanism for having to wait longer than the Europeans to get our hands on the new Katana involved trying to get an idea of what the pricing would be like. So when the UK announced its GBP price tag for the model, we took out our calculators and did a bit of math, hoping to gain some insight into the mind of the marketing folks at Suzuki's.

At the time, the UK pricing converted to US moneys amounted to roughly $15,000. Well, I have good news! The actual US price is lower than our 3rd-grade math prediction! Suzuki has confirmed that the 2020 Katana will start at $13,499. Not too painful for the wallet right?

Aside from the classic, 1982-inspired silver and red livery Suzuki has been marketing since the launch of the model, an all-black version will also be offered for a slicker look.

At the core of the new 2020 Katana is the 2008 GSX-R1000 999cc inline-four engine rated at a generous 147 horsepower. Other features of the bike include Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control system with three stages of aggressiveness, six-gear transmission with SCAS-style clutch, KYB suspension, Brembo four-piston calipers and discs at the front and Nissin single-piston caliper and disc at the back teamed with the ABS, as well as a flight of Katana-specific accessories. The menu includes a meter visor, fuel tank pad, wheel decals and of course, a whole collection of branded apparel if you’re really into the whole sword aesthetic.

The all-new 2020 Suzuki Katana will land at your local dealer this upcoming November, so mark your calendar! The Katana is almost here.