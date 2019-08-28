We recently reported on the Moto Guzzi V85 TT success story. The well-priced and accessible Italian adventurer has been the talk of the adventure segment since its introduction earlier this year. An understandable success considering how well-rounded we found the model to be. Now, Italian accessory and parts manufacturer Rizoma has launched an entire collection of parts that will allow you to personalize your V85 and give it a more rugged look.

If you own a motorcycle and never heard of Rizoma before, let me introduce you to the power of (affordable) customization. Of course, we’re not talking here about full overhauls. If you like the look of your bike as is and want to give it that little extra polish, that’s what Rizoma is here to do.

The company has now announced the release of a collection of aftermarket accessories and parts for the new Moto Guzzi V85 TT, meant to enhance its look and its versatility. The collection of black and red parts matches any of the three V85 liveries available. There are 17 accessories to choose from including a headlight guard, anti-glare mirrors with aspheric glass, rally pegs for rider and passenger that provide better grip and a wider surface to stand on, a kickstand extension, new light and blinker pods, and new brake and clutch levers.

Gallery: 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Rizoma Accessories

5 Photos

Each component is reasonably priced between $19 and $192 (keeping in mind that the mounting kits for such accessories as the footpegs, lights, and mirrors are sold separately). As customization goes, this isn’t too crazy an expense to be able to personalize your Goose and give it that little extra all-terrain look. While they might be on the lighter end of the motorcycle modification spectrum, swapping parts such as the pegs and the levers can actually make a slight difference in your experience of the bike.

The parts are now available for order online on the Rizoma Website.