BMW has issued a recall on a number of C 400 X scooters, as well as G 310 GS and R motorcycles because of a possible brake issue. Here are the details.

The NHTSA published a recall by BMW of North America on 5,938 scooters and motorcycles after two incidents in Great Britain raised suspicions that some of the calipers used could become faulty.

After further testing, BMW discovered that the front and rear brake calipers presented risks of corrosion. The calipers may rust over time, which could ultimately impact their performance. Testing revealed that exposure to certain weather elements and road-treatments (read: deicing products used on the roads during the winter), the calipers’ unanodized piston bore could show signs of corrosion. This could affect the piston’s clearance within the bore and cause it to get stuck and stop functioning properly.

This could cause the brakes to become noisy and harder to pull. Should the piston be stuck in a compressed position, this could affect acceleration and produce a smell.

The models affected by this recall are the following:

2019 BMW C 400 X

2018-2020 BMW G 310 GS

2017-2020 BMW G 310 R

Owners of the affected models will be sent a letter inviting them to make an appointment with their BMW dealer to have all calipers replaced on their vehicle. Owners who have paid to replace a corroded, faulty brake caliper before the recall was issued may be eligible for a refund. Dealers will be notified of the recall on August 13 and recall is expected to begin on October 4, 2019. The manufacturer has ordered a delivery stop, meaning no new units of these models will be delivered until the brake issue is addressed.

Should they have any questions, owners of the models included in the recall can call the BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 to have their VIN verified. The NHTSA also offers a safety hotline service at 1-888-327-4236.