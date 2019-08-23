There may not be a greeting card that says “Happy Birthday, Sweet 116,” but maybe there should be, because Harley-Davidson’s 116th birthday celebration is just around the corner. Last year’s 115th Anniversary Celebration was a city-wide affair throughout H-D’s hometown of Milwaukee. This one promises to be just a bit smaller and more intimate, but certainly no less fun for all attending.

The 2019 Milwaukee Rally and H.O.G. National Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum converges on the city starting August 29, 2019 and runs through September 2, 2019. Labor Day weekend will see a massive celebration of all things Bar and Shield at the corner of 6th and Canal, with plenty of live entertainment that will be performing on two separate stages.

Of course, there’s also the annual H-D Museum Custom Bike Show, as well as a variety of stunt shows, pinstriping and tattoo artists, custom culture artisans offering various leather goods and other apparel, and much more. All you have to do is show up to participate in the outdoor entertainment—it’s all provided free of charge to the public as part of the festivities for the Milwaukee Rally.

The H.O.G. National Rally celebrates all members of the Harley Owners Group, and members can participate in the rides and other events that the Harley Museum has planned for the weekend. Registration is free for H.O.G. members, and each one is entitled to bring a guess for free, as well. Plenty of special stuff is planned within the Harley Museum walls, as well, so you might want to check it out if you’re interested in the Motor Company’s history.

Demo rides at the museum run Thursday and Friday, August 29 and 30, 2019, from 10am to 3pm. If you want to find out more about what live entertainers will be performing at the event, check out the full lineup here.

Source: Milwaukee Rally