Harley-Davidson recalled an estimated 12,733 motorcycles as of August 19, 2019, regarding a potential safety issue that has to do with the visibility of affected bikes to other road users. According to the NHTSA recall report, the potential issue has to do with reflector placement on some motorcycles.

Certain Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles spanning model years 2016 through 2019 are affected by this recall. These bikes were equipped with a Harley-Davidson Detachable Tour-Pak Conversion Kit—however, it’s worth noting that only some bikes that were fitted with this kit are affected. Owners with additional questions may contact Harley customer service at 1-800-258-2464 regarding recall number 0629.

According to the recall notice, installation of this kit eliminates stock reflectors on these bikes. Some kits did not include replacement reflectors for the ones that the kit eliminates, which reduces the visibility of affected bikes to other road users. This recall affects bikes sold in all worldwide Harley markets except Japan.

Owners of affected motorcycles can schedule appointments with their local Harley dealers to perform a recall service that remedies this situation. This service will be provided at no charge to owners; the only thing that owners need to do is schedule appointments for service when it is convenient for them. Additionally, as with other recalls, Harley dealerships will be posting recall notices prominently within their dealerships to notify customers.

The potentially affected motorcycle years and models are the following:

2017-2019 FLHTCU

2017-2019 FLHTCUL

2017-2019 FLHTK

2017-2019 FLHTK ANV

2017-2019 FLHTKL

2016-2019 FLHTKSE

2017-2019 FLTRU

2016-2019 FLTRUSE

This recall began August 19, 2019. Additionally, Harley requests that if this kit was installed on your potentially affected bike and you have since sold it, that you either notify the new owner or else pass their contact information along to Harley so that they can notify the new owner. The H-D customer service number is 1-800-258-2464 in the US and 1-414-343-4056 worldwide.

Source: NHTSA