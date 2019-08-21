Ripping dank wheelies for the win!
Among motorcyclists, wheelies are one of the most celebrated maneuvers anyone can perform. From clutch-ups to power wheelies, from stunters to racers, no one can resist the allure of lifting the front wheel off the tarmac. Held annually in York, England, the Straightliners World Wheelie Championship celebrates the slam dunk of motorcycling by assembling 30 top competitors from around the world to vie for the title. Contestants ride a kilometer-long wheelie, and the fastest rider wins the crown. Indian Motorcycle entered the FTR 1200 in the competition to test the wheelie mettle of their new prizefighter and it didn’t disappoint.
It seems like the FTR 1200 PR machine never ceases to pick up steam. From a slew of positive reviews—including our own—and rapturous public reception, the flat track-inspired roadster continues to make headlines. On August 17, 2019, the team installed another chapter in the FTR storybook by setting two UK production bike speed records in the Production V-Twin (up to 1350cc) category at the World Wheelie Championships.
With last year’s winner, Cecil ‘Bubba’ Myers, at the helm, the FTR 1200S snagged the ‘Flying Start Quarter-Mile’ record at 145.5 mph and the ‘Standing Start Mile’ record at 145.6 mph.
Recapping the event, Myers commented, “This has been a really positive introduction to the FTR. The bike was pretty much standard compared to everything else out there this weekend, so to set the speeds I did shows how much potential there is.”
Coming from a guy that won the 2018 Wheelie Championships with a 206 mph 1 kilometer-run, the praise carries much weight. The team entered a stock FTR1200S into the contest, and among the turbo-charged machines that can exceed 210 mph on one wheel, Indian felt the new naked held its own.
“The balance of the bike is really good, but I was most impressed by the engine,” said Myers. “Its torque is really impressive and within just a couple of passes I was super comfortable with it.”
If you’re one for ripping dank whoolies or hitting 12 o’clock on your bike, it seems like Indian is pitching the FTR directly at you. Only time will tell if Indian’s FTR parade slows down anytime soon, but for now, it seems like they’re content to lean back and ride it out.
