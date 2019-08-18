After a hard day's ride, your bike may need a good wash. So might you, for that matter, if it's a hot summer day and you've been sweating in your riding gear. Why not combine both of these washes into one convenient package by washing yourself and your bike at the same time at a car wash?

YouTuber Shwan knows what he's getting himself and his 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 and that it is going to be at least somewhat unpleasant. Touchless car washes manage to wash your car without touching it with brushes or bristles by spraying it with high-pressure water, over 1,500 PSI worth of it. This is more than 100 times normal atmospheric pressure, so it's going to hurt a bit. For the wash he has removed his riding gear but kept his helmet on, a wise choice—and not just because of the camera.

Also wisely, he runs the bike through the wash with the engine off. Motorcycles are fairly resistant to weather, but even a heavy rainstorm is unlikely to blow 1,500 PSI water sideways into your air intake, so to preserve the engine he shuts it off. This presents problems immediately with the undercarriage wash, which hurts to get through. Once in position, the wash is fairly pleasant, with light water and soap dripping all over both Shwan and the bike. The high-pressure rinse, though, becomes a painful problem. Fortunately, he only experiences a direct blast for short periods as the machine passes over and past him.

Finally, again taking care not to risk starting the engine with water inside, Shwan tries to roll through the air dryer—and can't. He simply isn't strong enough to push the bike through the hurricane-force winds pushing him back into the wash bay. Fortunately, the dryer is on a timer, and he is able to escape his own personal hell of the wash bay once it shuts off.

The end result is a very clean bike and a very wet rider. The pain from the high-pressure soak was only temporary, and with a change of clothes, he'll be ready to hit the road. The experience, though, was one that we would not recommend that anyone attempt to duplicate, even if you're practicing to take over Jim Cantore's job at the Weather Channel.