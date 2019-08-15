Lists like these are always fraught with danger. Anyone who has ever walked into a pub with a motorcycle helmet under their arm knows that the answer to the question, “what’s the fastest bike ever?” is: “The ZX-6R my buddy let me ride once man back in ’08…. I nearly killed myself on that thing bro, I know I can’t ride anymore because I’ll just go crazy… that thing had a gear left and was already doing 185 mph down the freeway… so fast man!”

But for your reading pleasure—and to help you win bets—we’ve painstakingly cross checked references to bring you a definitive list of the fastest bikes you can buy in 2019.