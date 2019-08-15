How do you improve, visually speaking, on a Ducati Sport Classic GT1000? Sure, it’s an undisputed fact that they weren’t properly appreciated upon their introduction. I mean, this bike is basically the polar opposite of the much-maligned Ducati Indiana. Unless it’s Opposite Day in your neck of the woods, you know deep down in your heart that the GT1000 started life as a rolling piece of art.

Enter Australian custom shop Purpose Built Moto. For what purpose, you ask? The purpose of honing those already breathtaking bones to razor sharp points, thus allowing each and every facet of this truly astounding gem to shine like it’s never done before.

Gallery: Ducati Cafe Racer GT1000 by Purpose Built Motors

5 Photos

The story goes like this: The owner decided, after 50,000km (about 31,000 miles), that his GT1000 needed a bit of a refresh. Originally, he found Purpose Built because he was looking for a new saddle and PBM had a custom saddle option readily available for his bike. Then, the shop talked him into taking it a little further. The engine had already been gone over with a fine-tooth comb, but the suspension and fine aesthetic details were in need of some love.

Luckily for all of us who get to appreciate the results, the owner agreed, and work began. Instead of an off-the-shelf custom saddle, a special cafe racer saddle was built by PBM’s master upholsterer, Jamason from Timeless Autotrim. PBM tidied the tail, installed several bits from the PBM catalog, and coordinated a full respray to bring life back to a well-ridden and well-loved bike.

The magic wasn’t done just yet, though. Front forks were blacked out, and the entire suspension got an upgrade guided by Ride Dynamics. Gauges, bars, and levers were all adjusted to draw rider ergonomics further into the bike, so that bike and rider become one as you pilot it through the twisties.

Finally, PBM founder Tom Gilroy wrote for Pipeburn, the only thing letting the bike down was the stock wheels. They had most definitely seen better days. Gilroy opted for a set of blacked-out Jonich Wheels, making the whole build shine that much brighter. You can read about Gilroy’s entire build process in his own words over at Pipeburn, or watch the video above to learn more about it—and also hear that glorious engine. Be sure to wear headphones if you do.

Sources: YouTube, Facebook, Pipeburn