On July 26, 2019, Piaggio issued a recall affecting a number of Moto Guzzi and Aprilia models due to a potential issue with the front master cylinder. Here are the details of this recall.

The NHTSA has published a recall from Piaggio Group Americas for some series of Moto Guzzi and Aprilia motorcycles after a claim, submitted at the end of July, suggests that some of the bikes produced could present a brake problem. A total of 1,701 units are potentially involved, only 5 percent of which is expected to present the anomaly.

According to the Piaggio, it was discovered that certain models produced between 2013 and 2018 received a non-conforming front brake master cylinder. The problematic part might not have sufficient lever stroke which could lead to the front brakes getting activated on their own. This can cause the vehicle to slow down or stop altogether, without activating the rear stoplight. Both the motorcycle slowing down on its own or coming to a completed and stopping without proper light signals are considered safety hazards.

The issue was discovered after two reports of “self-braking” issues in the world.

The models involved in the recall are the following:

2014-2016, 2018-2019 Aprilia Dorsoduro

2013-2014 Aprilia Mana 850

2018 Aprilia Shiver

2016-2018 Moto Guzzi Audace

2017-2018 Moto Guzzi California

2016-2018 Moto Guzzi Eldorado

2017 Moto Guzzi MGX 21 BAGGER

Owners of the affected vehicles are invited to visit their respective Moto Guzzi or Aprilia dealer to have the master cylinder checked. Should the part be defective, it will be replaced free of charge.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this recall, you are welcome to contact the Piaggio Group Americas’ customer service at 1-212-380-4433 with your motorcycle’s VIN, using recall number PA2ZZQ1904. The NHTSA also offers a hotline service at 1-888-327-4236.