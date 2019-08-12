"He was teaching young people how to play basketball and helped mentor thousands of young people," said Dr. Kent Branch, a pastor in Georgia and Branch's brother. "He helped mentor them and father them . . . It’s all a reflection of his selflessness. I lost my only brother," Branch added. “Numb. Totally numb. It’s still unreal."

"Basketball, God and motorcycle riding were his greatest joys in life,” Branch added. "He loved people and he was a protector and provider."

Branch's riding friends remember him as an incredibly conscientious and safe rider, a man you could trust with your life.

“I follow him everywhere because he’s that safe of a rider,” said longtime friend Marc Callahan. “He’s not popping no wheelies, not cutting no cars. . . When I'm on my bike, I trust him with my life."

200 mourners gathered outside of Branch's home in Harlem Sunday night to pay homage to their friend, mentor, and fellow rider. Branch is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings.

If you can today, and if you're so inclined, pour one out for Coach Branch. I didn't know him, but he did a lot of good work and helped a lot of people in his life. We should all be so lucky, at the end of our road, to have served our community so well.