So, you want to ride all the things, do you? If that’s the case, you have just over a month and a half to get yourself to Ohio to attend the American International Motorcycle Expo Outdoors. There’s plenty of new stuff to see, but most importantly of all, nine separate manufacturers will be offering demo rides to licensed riders with ‘M’ endorsements on their 2020 machines!

Demo rides are a regular feature of AIM Expo Outdoors, but this is the largest number of manufacturers that have ever participated. Choose from 2020 models by: Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Vanderhall, and Yamaha.

According to AIM Expo Outdoors, the full list of models available to ride has not yet been finalized. However, Kawasaki is bringing several Ninjas and Zs, as well as the Versys 1000 SE LT+ and the W800 Cafe. Husqvarna will have both Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401s and 701s to sample. You may want to check the AIM Expo website occasionally or sign up for their newsletter to receive more information as other manufacturers update their bike demo lists.

If you’ll be in Columbus, Ohio between Thursday, September 26 and Sunday, September 29, 2019, show up with your motorcycle endorsement and your gear if you want to go for a ride or ten. Hours of operation for the outdoor portion of the show are:

Thursday, September 26: 10am to 4pm

Friday, September 27: 10am to 5pm

Saturday, September 28: 9am to 5pm

Sunday, September 29: 10am to 5pm

Finally, if you’re planning to ride to AIM Expo, there will be free motorcycle parking and gear check available on-site. A one-day ticket is $14 for adults, and if you’re planning to go for two days, it’s just $22. Children 12 and under get in free. Group rate one-day tickets for groups of 20 or more are also available.

Source: AIM Expo