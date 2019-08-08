The Dainese Archivio is a magical place—but it’s definitely not the only thing that Dainese wants to show you. If you’re planning to go to the MotoGP Misano weekend from September 13 through 15, 2019, the legendary Italian moto gear manufacturer wants to grant you special access to everything the area has to offer if you’re on two wheels.

The event is called “Weekend Master Misano,” and Dainese hosted a similar event for the Mugello race weekend earlier in 2019. You’ll visit DAR, the Dainese Archivio— and then you’ll ride toward Colcaresa, which is near Molvena, where Dainese headquarters is located.

Next, you’ll wind through the roads of Vicenza, heading toward the Emilian Appenines, and cap your Friday night in Bologna. (We’re not saying you should necessarily ride a Ducati, but you might want to ride a Ducati for the full experience.) All that is just on Friday.

You’ll ride to the race weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where you can visit either of the two D-Mobile facilities that outfit all Dainese-kitted MotoGP riders all weekend long. Saturday dinner will be an exclusive event hosted for you inside the MotoGP paddock, and Sunday is of course the Misano GP, where you’ll sit in Dainese’s special reserved seating area to enjoy the race.

If this all sounds like your idea of a quality September weekend, the cost to participate is € 699,00 including VAT, or around $782 USD. You can contact Dainese’s Experience Team to learn more. It’s not explicitly stated whether Dainese has any special deals going with local hotels in the area, just in case you’re planning to sleep at some point—but the DET should be able to help you out.

Finally, if you can’t make it that weekend, Dainese has Experience events throughout the year, of various types and in various locations. From its Riding Master on-track training opportunities with the likes of Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli, to riding expeditions in Iceland, you have plenty of opportunities to plan.

Sources: Motorcycle.com, Dainese, YouTube