There’s no shortage of manufacturer-backed initiatives aimed at increasing motorcycle ridership. Zero Motorcycles partnered with Discover the Ride at last year’s International Motorcycle Show (IMS), and Harley-Davidson frequently promotes its Riding Academy to anyone with a set of eyes or ears. Separate brands tend to take on their own campaigns to contribute to the cause but the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) just published its long-term plan to consolidate those efforts.

Paul Vitrano, senior assistant general counsel at Indian Motorcycle and MIC board chair, stressed the importance of joining forces to inspire a new generation of riders at the association’s announcement.

“While many of us, with our individual businesses, have taken steps to grow ridership, we also should be working together, and the MIC wants to help make that happen,” Vitrano stated.

Vitrano also announced that MIC partnered up with the consulting firm Centauric LLC in an effort to identify the common roadblocks for potential riders and formulate a strategic plan moving forward.

“Centauric has committed an impressive multi-disciplinary team of behavioral scientists, engineers, and business consultants, and takes a unique approach to problem-solving,” Vitrano said, “We are excited to be working with them on this critical initiative.”

The announcement is heavy on optimism and business jargon, but the details are scant as of now. MIC will roll out the official plan in September at the 2019 American International Motorcycle Expo in Columbus, Ohio. Until then, it’s encouraging to learn that manufacturers are keen to form a united front as the decline in motorcycles sales over the years poses a palpable threat to all brands.

Perhaps Chuck Boderman, vice president, motorcycle division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and MIC vice chair, put it best.

“This is not designed to be a quick fix, nor is it just about sales,” said Boderman. “It’s about showing people how motorcycles can fit into and enrich their lives.” That’s something all motorcycle manufacturers should be able to get behind.

