It’s almost that time of the year again! The yearly Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just around the corner. The festival of all things on two wheels with an engine is celebrating its 79th edition and the event will run for a full week from August 2 to the 11, 2019. Here’s a look at what’s on this year’s schedule.

The event’s opening ceremony will take place Friday, August 2 in the afternoon and will feature a stunt by Cole Freeman who will attempt to jump over the Sturgis Main Street. The jump will kickstart the celebrations and is the first of a full lineup of events of all genres scheduled throughout the week.

Concerts are obviously a big part of the festival that takes over the small South Dakota town and floods the streets with motorcycles. Big names such as Skid Row, Keith Urban, Styx, Dee Snider, and Snoop Dog are expected to step on one of the multiple stages. In fact, according to the event’s official Website, there are no less than 250 concerts scheduled.

Of course, since this is a bike festival, a number of rides have been organized including the Fast Ride, The Legendary Sturgis Adventure Ride, and Ride with a Local. No motorcycle event is complete without some form of racing. From flat track to motocross to hill climb to early 20th-century board track racing—there’s going to be a race for everyone to enjoy. If you need to stretch your legs, the Legendary Sturgis 5K run takes place on Sunday August 4—no need to actually run, walkers of all paces are welcome.

Peter Fonda fans will be happy to know that Sturgis will celebrate the Easy Rider movie's 50th Anniversary with a showing on August 3. Other events include a Jack Daniel’s tasting session, a beef throwdown—steak lovers, this one’s for you—and even a poker tournament.

All the details and a full schedule of the events is available on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Website.