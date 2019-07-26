Proving once again that motocross is all about the rider’s skill, Dos Honduros are back at it again on their Gold Wings. This ‘Wing-air action montage-packed video will no doubt get you pumped and make you want to go play in the dirt ASAP. The only real question here: Will you tow another bike behind your bike on a trailer when you do?

The editing is great, and the ‘80s power montage set to two John Farnham songs from the Rad movie soundtrack is fantastic. In my opinion, the best part is that you can actually hear the bike engines above the music. By far, my least favorite part of any bike video is any time those happy engine noises are completely obscured by music or talking—and I’m sure I’m not alone in that assessment.

The audio mixing here is just as good as the video editing. While you’re watching Kyle and Zac perform crazy jumps and fly over berms, it’s all incredibly satisfying to watch. In fact, it’s almost giddy-making. One YouTube commenter remarked, “Absolutely beautiful, like a graceful bull,” and you know what? He’s not wrong.

If you’re familiar with Dos Honduros, perhaps this video isn’t surprising. However, if this is your first time entering their world, it’s the unexpected nature of watching two dudes ride the hell out of 1980 Gold Wings in ways you might never have thought possible that makes it totally magical.

As they themselves commented in our interview, the entire point of going off-roading with their ‘Wings in the first place was simply to prove that you don’t need to plunk down huge money on an ADV bike to have ‘proper adventures’. WTF are ‘proper adventures’, anyway? If you’re doing it properly, wouldn’t it not be an actual adventure? Point completely made, DH.

Anyway, if this video doesn’t make you want to go out and tear it up this weekend, I truly don’t know what will. If you make any great videos yourself, hope you share ‘em.

Source: YouTube