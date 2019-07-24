Ouh là là!
“Sexy” and “motorcycle” have been combined in every possible way for the past century. Every era has introduced bikes that are considered sexy, whether it’s purely for their sultry looks, because of their chill-inducing exhaust note, or because of their power numbers that make us drool.
Sexy has a different meaning for everyone. There is one type of sexy I think everyone can agree on, though, and that’s sportbike sexy. It mainly revolves around the look and it's hard to deny that these curvacious fairings have got it going on. We decided to have a look at some of the sexiest silhouettes manufacturers introduced for 2019. Which one’s the sexiest in your opinion?