Ducati introduced the latest iteration of the legendary Panigale in 2017: the V4. Armed with a new 998cc, V4 powertrain, the model has taken the sportbike segment by storm with its sultry looks. For 2019, the R version was added to the lineup with a few track-ready features.

Not sure about the winglets? Well, they’re here to stay, and while it gives this iteration of the Pani a bit of a praying mantis look, it’s hard not to find the bike incredibly good-looking—winglet or not.