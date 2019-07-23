When it comes to car-vs-bike drag races, they’re often pretty predictable. Not this time, though. This isn’t any old Dodge, and the bike is no slouch either.

We don’t know a whole lot about the bike except that it is a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 R with a stretched swingarm. One might figure that, along with the swingarm modification, the bike’s owner may have hopped it up for the drag strip in other ways. Stock, however, that Ninja has a 1441cc inline-four engine that puts out 207hp and 120 ft-lb of torque, and has a curb (wet) weight of just under 600lbs.

The Dodge we do know about, however. It’s none other than the Challenger-based Demon, a serious business factory muscle car. It looks like any current Challenger from the outside, but it’s packing a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 Under the hood that puts out 840hp and 770ft-lb of torque to the enormous rear tires. It ships with drag tires and drag suspension, and to launch it in a straight line really takes no more skill than just mashing the accelerator.

The Ninja, on the other hand, has traction control and a fully adjustable suspension, but putting it up against this insanely fast car is a bit of a gimme. If the comments in this video are to be believed, the rider is pretty new, and I believe it seeing how long he leaves those outriggers down. That rider is totally unsure of this bike, takes it down the strip in a crooked line, and seems a bit cowed by the small wheelie it pulls at takeoff.

That all said, these drag races are super fun to watch (and to listen to). I’d love to see this car up against someone in a bike with a similar power to weight ratio, with a rider who is really good at drag racing. As the saying goes, it ain’t the bike it’s the rider, and that’s never more true than in these edge cases.

Source: Kawasaki, TopGear, YouTube