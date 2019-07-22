MV Agusta scored big with its two limited edition Serie Oro (or Gold Series). A few days only after opening the pre-orders online, the company’s little black book filled up entirely. All 600 units of the Brutale and Superveloce are now spoken for.

Back in November, the Italian firm announced it would launch a limited-edition Serie Oro collection that included 300 special-edition Brutale 1000 and 300 Superveloce 800. The Brutale 1000 is a spin off the existing Brutale 800, fitted with the 998cc, four-cylinder F4 RC superbike engine rated at a monstrous 208 horsepower and a top speed of close to 190 miles per hour. Other special components of the golden-edition model include a titanium exhaust, Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, as well as a flight of electronic assists and systems.

The brand also released a limited-edition Superveloce 800 Serie Oro. You might remember the smoldering video the company launched the model with. I’m not your girlfriend, you don’t have to lie: we all remember the smoldering ad. Which is also why from now on the Superveloce 800 will be known to us as the Naked Lady Bike 800. The model was shown for the first time at EICMA and has since been added to the list of the sexiest bikes of the year. Before there were any boobs involved.

The Naked Lady Bike uses a musical 800cc three-pot mill rated at 148 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque. Its striking design is its most seductive feature with lines reminiscent of the original MV Agusta 500 Three. It went as far as to win a design award at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza back in May.

Looks like the Brutale 1000’s near-$50k and the Naked Lady Bike’s $31k price tags didn’t dampen the enthusiasts’ passion for the two admittedly gorgeous designs.

