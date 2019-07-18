Are you ready for the 42nd annual Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race? It’s exciting every summer—and to be honest, if you follow some other endurance racing across the automotive world, 8 hours seems relatively easy to do as a spectator. This summer’s event is going to be the most spectacular yet. In addition to racing, the world will see the event’s very first collector bike auction. The number of bikes included is small, clearly stressing quality over quantity. You’re gonna want to take a look, for sure.

Fans of some of the finest two-wheelers to ever come out of Japan will of course want to look—but it’s definitely not limited to only Japanese bikes. In addition to the likes of a Kagayama Katana-R 1000 and a 1982 Honda RS1000 Racer, you’ll also see a Benelli 900 SEI, a Ducati 900 MHR, and even a random 1934 Velocette.

BH Auction is hosting the event, which will take place on July 27. There are only 18 bikes in the auction, but they’re gonna give you some pleasant dreams between now and then if you have a look. Most of the bikes now have estimates posted, and estimated ranges start from ¥1,300,000 (or around $12,059 USD) on the low end for a 1973 Kawasaki 750SS H2A/H2F all the way up to a top end of ¥10,000,000 (or about $92,774.50 USD) on the high end for the aforementioned 1982 Honda RS1000 Racer.

18 Photos

Here’s the full list of bikes that will be auctioned:

1934 Velocette

1964 Honda Dream Super Sports CYB72

1970 Honda CB750/K0

1973 Kawasaki 750SS H2A/H2F

1980 Honda CB1100R/SC05 (RB1)

1981 Honda CB1100RC/SC08

1982 Honda RS1000 Racer

Ducati 900 MHR

1983 Honda CB1100RD/SC08

Benelli 900 SEI

1988 Ducati 851 Racing (851 Kit)

1988 Minolta Suzuki GSXR-750R TT-F1 Racer

1994 Goodman HDS1200

Two 1995 Honda RVF750R/RC45s (frame numbers RC45-1000013 and RC45-1000201)

2006 Ducati Sport 1000S Limited Edition

2009 MV Agusta Brutale

Kagayama Katana-R 1000

Some of these bikes have significant details listed about their builds and racing heritages, while others don’t. For example, RC45 frame number RC45-1000013 raced in the FIM Endurance World Championship Series “Coca Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race of 1995, and was registered in 2000 and then deregistered in 2003 for riding on public roads in Japan, where it has lived in the owner’s garage ever since. It features a complete HRC NL5 engine, and comes with that official deregistration certificate if the auction winner ever wishes to prep it for road use again.

Please do yourself a favor and experience the sheer joy of looking at these bikes with me. Be sure to go to the official BH Auctions site to read the detailed information they’ve made available on certain listings. Not all bikes currently have estimates, but most do.

Sources: BH Auction, Japanese Nostalgic Car