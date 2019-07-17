Are you planning to be in the area of Mandello, Italy during the first weekend in September? Or, are you a big fan of Moto Guzzi and maybe you have some vacation time in your calendar? It might be time to make some plans.

The annual open house in Mandello del Lario in northern Italy, nestled, of course, in the Alps, celebrates everything Moto Guzzi. Last year brought thirty thousand visitors from all over the globe, and they aim to break that attendance record this year.

There will be factory tours, but also a pretty big party. The Moto Guzzi Museum will be open. There will be food and beverages, music, racing, shopping, test rides and talk shows. It all begins on the 6th of September and rolls all the way through the weekend, finally winding down on the 8th.

The location of the factory has not changed since it first started making the classic Italian marque back in 1921. The official Moto Guzzi archive is on side, and will be available for those who own older machines and want to research their bikes’ provenance.

Test rides on the new V85TT will be available but probably in short supply, as that is proving to be a very popular model in Guzzi’s lineup. The opportunity to ride that bike around the roads surrounding the Moto Guzzi factory will probably be worth the wait.

The on-site store offers Moto Guzzi apparel and merch, of course, and that will be open Friday afternoon and all weekend. The museum, too, opens Friday and remains open for the attendees. It holds more than 150 Moto Guzzi motorcycles, where you can wander through the marque’s history from 1921 until today.

Factory tours will begin on Saturday morning, where visitors can see the production lines and possibly locate exactly where their own motorcycle was built! There’s a wind tunnel on site, too, that is open along the tour.

The precise schedule has not been finalized, but if you have interest, keep an eye on www.motoguzzi.com for updates and more information. September in Italy could prove to be a real gem of a trip!

Source: Piaggio Group