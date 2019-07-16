Beginning October 1, 2019, anyone operating a moped or trimobile in the state of Nevada will be required by state law to wear a helmet. This law will apply whether the vehicle in question belongs to you or someone else, including in rental situations. Nevada already has a law in place requiring motorcycle riders to wear helmets, but moped and trimobile riders were previously exempt. Now, only electric bicycle and off-road vehicle riders remain exempt from any helmet laws in the state of Nevada.

According to state definitions, a moped is “a motor-driven scooter, motor-driven cycle or similar vehicle that is propelled by a small engine which produces not more than 2 gross brake horsepower, has a displacement of not more than 50 cubic centimeters or produces not more than 1500 watts final output, and is capable of a maximum speed of not more than 30 miles per hour on a flat surface with not more than 1 percent grade in any direction when the motor is engaged.” A moped is also explicitly not a tractor, according to state law.

Meanwhile, a trimobile is “every motor vehicle designed to travel with three wheels in contact with the ground, at least one of which is power driven. The term does not include a motorcycle with a sidecar.” By Nevada state definitions, a motorcycle with a sidecar is considered a motorcycle, even though it does technically have three wheels in contact with the ground (most of the time, depending on how you ride).

So basically, if you ride a 49cc scooter, a Polaris Slingshot, a Can-Am Spyder, or a Campagna T-Rex, this new law means you. News 3 Las Vegas spoke to Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, who told the news outlet that as a traffic safety law, riding without helmets once the law goes into effect will be considered a misdemeanor for riders who violate it.

