Displacement: 196cc

Weight: 278 lbs.

Wheelbase: 52.2"

Seat height: 31.1"

There's a reason this bike is a perpetual favorite on MSF RiderCourse ranges across the land. It's easy to get to grips with, maneuverable, and not too intimidating when you're just starting out. That being said, you absolutely shouldn't let any of those characteristics scare you off of riding the pants off one if it speaks to you.

Any bike is a good bike if it's a bike you'll ride. If a TW200 is massively appealing to you, then it's a tiny bike that is worth your time. I mean, look at those tires!