Somewhere near Chennai, a motorcycling enthusiast managed to capture this short video of what just might be the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X 350 model. It’s packed with updates over the existing one—many of which are related to fulfilling BS-VI emissions requirements. For those more familiar with Euro standards, BS-VI is meant to be comparable to Euro 6.

Not long ago, spy shots leaked of the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350, and it’s no surprise that the two appear to share the same fuel-injected engine. Ergonomics have been adjusted over the current Thunderbird model, as has the frame and many aesthetic changes, including the gauge cluster. The current Thunderbird 350 is not fuel-injected, so this is a significant change to bring it more closely in line with its bigger sibling, the 500.

We currently get zero Thunderbird models in the US, but in its home market, there are regular and X versions of the Thunderbird in 350 and 500cc variants. Motorcycle journalists in India are estimating that this new, updated, BS-VI-compliant version will go on sale to the public during the first quarter of 2020. They expect it to cost anywhere from ₹ 1.8 lakh to ₹ 1.9 lakh (or around $2,627 to $2,772 USD).

You can see in this video that the rider of the camouflaged Thunderbird X is trying to alter speed to make it difficult to get a clear shot of what he’s riding. He gets points for effort, but in a time where an awful lot of people can whip a halfway decent (and sometimes even better) video camera out of their pocket at a moment’s notice, success was pretty unlikely. Was this an intentional leak, or was that a genuine effort to get away from the prying eyes of the public? Chances are excellent that we’ll probably never know for sure.

Sources: ZigWheels, The Economic Times of India