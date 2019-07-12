On-board videos are pretty much always fun, but this one is particularly good. Here, we get to ride along with Rennie Scaysbrook up Pikes Peak.

Scaysbrook is on an Aprilia Tuono 1100 Factory and this particular run set the all-time world record for the fastest time to the top of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, at 9:44.963. Watch the video and I promise you will be impressed.

There are three cameras mounted on the bike and we get the benefit of the perspective out of all of them, in turn, throughout the video. There’s one mounted toward the front of the gas tank which captures the forward view and the bike’s instrument panel. There’s one mounted on the tail of the bike, facing forward, so that we get a chance to see how absolutely busy Scaysbrook is on board this bike. Finally, there’s a camera mounted off the port side of the bike that gives the viewer a great view of the front wheel but, more importantly, the front suspension of the bike.

The forward camera gives us an amazing shot of the way Scaysbrook pilots the bike and keeps the engine near redline nearly constantly, the only exceptions being his approaches to very sharp turns. There’s a gear indicator on the dashboard so we can keep an eye on where he shifts and what gear he’s in on each corner. If you know Pikes Peak at all you’ll find it just amazing that he takes some of those turns as fast as he does (but, then again, world record).

The rear camera shows us his expert body position setting up for and then hanging off the bike in the turns. This is how a master of the sport does it. He’s getting his whole body off the bike, and his knee onto pavement, for most of the turns you can see from this angle (and undoubtedly most of the turns you can’t see, too).

The side camera is my personal favorite; I could watch a racing motorcycle’s suspension do its job all day long, almost fully (but not completely) compressing on deceleration and turn entrance and then sliding back out again on acceleration. The suspension setup on this bike is fantastic, and you can tell that the rebound is, of course, set up exactly right for the conditions and the rider.

This video has been dedicated to Cariln Dunne, who rode the hillclimb later in the day and tragically lost his life in a crash near the top.

Source: YouTube