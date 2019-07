2 / 7

I’m not sure whether when it introduced the new R nineT in 2014, BMW knew it had unlocked the Swiss Army Knife bike achievement or not. One thing is for sure, the versatile standard has since been declined in a number of (mainly aesthetic) variations including Scrambler, Urban, and more recently, 5, celebrating the 5 Series’ anniversary.

We are currently looking at five models of the R nineT, six with the new R nineT/5—which has become a bit of a running gag at RideApart. Note that like most other bikes on this list, the differences are mainly aesthetic and while the R nineT is quite the looker, that’s also a little excessive, don’t you think?