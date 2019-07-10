Oh, we all love unboxing videos, don’t we? Especially when they’re special edition, carbon fiber, very pretty, Factory Custom Triumphs.

Motoprimo Motorsports out of Lakeville, Minnesota, is the lucky dealership to get this Triumph Thruxton TFC and share it with all of us. It’s almost as exciting as a birthday gift, as we wait to see it unwrapped and in all its glory (though, if you can't wait and want to jump ahead to the bike out of the box, go to about 1:40 in the video).

They grace us with a close-up walk-around of the bike, noting the fantastic touches and design considerations unique to the Thruxton TFC. From the black wheels with chrome spokes, to the custom (for Triumph) Vance and Hines titanium and carbon fiber exhaust, to the pair of Ohlins shocks on the back of the bike, all topped off with a carbon fiber rear cowl, the back of the bike alone is a showpiece. The custom solo seat creates a fantastic retro look as it leads into the gorgeous painted, but thoughtfully and strategically exposed brushed-aluminum TFC tank.

The piece that gives this bike its overall gorgeousness and nod to retro cafe character is that front carbon fiber bullet fairing. Housed in it is a super modern LED headlight.

All the little touches like the TFC specific badging, the production number on the top triple, and the carbon fiber boot guards make this bike a real treasure. In addition to owning a fantastic motorcycle, it comes with a fun collection of TFC branded swag: a leather backpack, a branded folio, a keychain. There’s also a dust cover for the new machine, just in case the new owner parks it anywhere other than lovingly in their living room.

We’ll see in a couple of years if Triumph hit a home run with this Thruxton. Prices on this limited edition bike once it hits the used market will tell us if it’s really as special as Triumph tried to make it. Will the prices drop, or will this bike be a true investment?

Source: YouTube