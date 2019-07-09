What if I told you that you could get a brand new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy for around a hundred bucks? You'd say I was crazy, right? Well, Mr. and/or Mrs. Smarty Pants, turns out that you can get a brand new Fat Boy for a hundred Yankee dollars, and it's perfect as long as you don't mind it being made of tiny plastic blocks from Denmark.

That's right, everyone's favorite Danish interlocking brick system has teamed up with Harley-Davidson to bring an officially licensed Fat Boy to all the AFOL nerds LEGO lovers out there. Part of the LEGO Creator Expert line, the LEGO Fat Boy is about 12 inches long and made up of 1,023 pieces. While the model is packed with a ton of awesome little details—working steering, brake and shifter levers, replica tank-top speedometer, etc.—that show off both Harley's distinct design language and LEGO's versatility, the real story here is the model's engine.

Packed into the plastic frame is a tiny Milwaukee Eight with moving internals that are connected via chain and sprocket to the rear wheel. When you roll the model along on its trademark Fat Boy dish wheels, the action actually moves the pistons inside the engine. It is, in a word, rad.

Now that's some fantastic attention to detail.

By all accounts, the brains at LEGO HQ were pretty excited to work with The Motor Company on this project.

“Bringing this Harley-Davidson motorcycle to life in brick form is incredibly exciting,” said LEGO Design Master (how's that for a job title?) Mike Psiaki. “The model truly captures the iconic design, advanced engineering and attention to detail of this iconic motorcycle, offering an immersive building experience and a unique collector’s item for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and LEGO fans of all ages.”

Sounds like Harley was pretty stoked to be working with LEGO, too.

“It’s been exceptionally exciting for Harley-Davidson to collaborate with the LEGO Group—another

brand that champions creativity and expression,” said Harley's Chief Marketing Officer Heather Malenshek. “Not only do we want customers to be inspired by the end result, we want them to enjoy the building process.”

As if building a cool LEGO Harley model for all the LEGO fanatics out there, LEGO Master Builders (yes, it's A Thing) put together a life-sized Fat Boy made entirely of bricks to celebrate the model's launch. This massive sculpture is made from nearly 70,000 bricks—6,000 of which were custom designed for the project—and took 865 hours to build. It has special silver-plated parts to mimic the Fat Boy's roughly nine miles of chrome, WI-FI animation control (whatever that is), and a suite of sound and light effects that give the illusion of a real working, riding bike. LEGO plans to ship the life-sized LEGO Fat Boy around the country to various LEGO stores and Harley events to show it off.

The LEGO Creator Expert Fat Boy model will run you a cool $99.99 in Yankee Dollars and goes on sale August 1, 2019 (July 17, 2019 for VIP members). The model will be available at LEGO's retail website, at Harley-Davidson.com, and at Harley dealers across the country.