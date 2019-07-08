Are you a British Superbike Championship fan? Do you own an R1? If so, BSB organizers might be looking for you. The next round of BSB competition will be held at Snetterton on July 19 through 21, and a huge R1 celebration is currently scheduled. Organizers are looking for several models to put on display as part of the R1 festivities.

Very specifically, BSB organizers are looking for one of each of the following:

1998-2001 4XV

2002-2003 5PW

2004-2006 5VY

2007-2008 4C8

2009-2014 14B

2015-2019 SCR

What do you get if you participate, other than seeing your pride and joy placed proudly on display in the Yamaha paddock, of course? Why, you’ll get professional photography of your beautiful bikey baby— as well as VIP hospitality privileges with the McAMS Yamaha team and also an exclusive team garage tour.

If this is you, what’s not to love about any of this? Contact yamaha@potskimedia.com for more details, and be sure to send good photos of your qualifying bike when you do.

Currently, Scott Redding is leading the BSB championship with 176 points, riding for Be Wiser Ducati. Close on his heels is Tommy Bridewell with 172 points, riding for Oxford Racing Ducati. Redding’s teammate Josh Brookes is currently third in the championship standings, with 145 points. The highest-placedMcAMS Yamaha rider is Tarran McKenzie in the fourth spot, with 128 points.

Snetterton will be the sixth round of the 2019 championship, with six more rounds to go in the season—so a lot of outcomes are still possible within the context of the season. If you’re simply interested in attending—with or without an R1—you can still purchase tickets online. Children under 13 are admitted free, and there are also reduced rates for seniors 65 and over, so bring the whole family!

Source: BSB