7 / 8

Making sure to completely seat the lock cylinder into the bag’s lock housing, reattach the latch and reinsert the circlip on the square end of the lock. Test it to make sure it still works the same as it used to. Apply an appropriate lubricant if necessary. Now you only have one luggage key to keep track of! Mark all your new keys with something identifiable, so that when you come across old keys you’ll know they won’t work.