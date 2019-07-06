Sick of carrying different keys? Make 'em all the same!
Often we buy motorcycle luggage piecemeal, as we get new bikes or change bikes, or just put more racks and luggage on our machines. Unless the luggage is keyed the same as the ignition, you’ll end up having different keys for different bags, and that can get cumbersome. You can purchase lock tumblers as spare parts, in packs of up to five, so that you can lock and open all your luggage with one key. Super convenient!
This series of pictures is Givi luggage, e45 and e360. Most cylinder-type motorcycle luggage is the same style and basically the same design, so the methods are similar. It’s a simple process to replace the tumblers. Here’s how.