Remember Buell or back when Harley-Davidson owned a brand that had the potential some real traction with a young audience? The appropriately name Lightning came to be in 1998 and had a short four-year run on the market. Described as raw and rough, the Lightning X1 was underlined by a big 1,203cc V-twin. What’s not to like? While the biggest engine on our list, it also has the lowest output, at 88 horsepower. That being said, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a not-so-quiet escape to the sound of a V-twin engine!



This 8,200-mile unit is even equipped with a race kit (but was never actually raced according to the announcer).