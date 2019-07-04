If you know anything about us by now is that we always like a good custom. All the hard work put behind a unique piece deserves recognition. Sometimes, however, the designs leave us scratching our heads. Others, like this one, start heated debates among the team. Jason and Janaki quite like the look while my art history undergrad eyes see a Salvador Dali creation. But it isn’t a Dali, this creation is the work of Alonze Custom.

Care to guess what Ducati model hides under the wavy trellis frame and quirky silhouette? The answer is a Ducati Monster 600. The customized design was created by Alonze Custom shop, a store that otherwise specializes in two-stroke exhaust systems. The customization work is done as a hobby, outside of working hours. The silhouette’s flowing lines could be explained by the fact that shop owner Jim Alonze doesn’t use software to create his designs, but rather lay them down on paper by hand.

He started with an old M600 which he described to PipeBurn as being in a pretty rough shape. That didn’t matter because Alonze had a clear plan in mind and only specific parts of the bike were going to be used.

True enough, of the original Ducati only remain the 583cc, L-twin desmodromic engine as well as the rear sock and caliper. Everything else, Alonze built himself including the striking trellis fork and swingarm that emulate the exposed frame. The wheels are a set of 19-inch full discs taken from a Harley-Davidson V-Rod, giving the otherwise airy design a grounded and strong presence.

The craftsman set the welder aside and honed his carbon fiber molding skills by creating the bubble cowl himself. The design was completed with a perfectly Italian red-white-and-green paint scheme with a hint of carbon fiber peeking through.

The pièce the resistance of the entire design, however, is the dual exhaust that loops its way inside the frame and out the back of the bike, capped with a set of shotgun mufflers.

Final thoughts? While we can all appreciate the amount of work that’s been put into this design, the end result is, well, interesting? Dr Seuss called and he wants his bike back.

Source: PipeBurn

Photography by Alonze Custom