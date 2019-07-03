The Goodwood estate is a sprawling, impressive, 12,000 acre location on the southern coast of England. It contains both a motor circuit and a race course, and every year it hosts the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

On site is also a 91-room hotel, an 18th century lodge, and the Goodwood House, which is home to the Duke of Richmond, who hosts the Festival of Speed. The event is referred to as “the world’s largest automotive garden party.” The four-day 2019 Festival begins tomorrow!

Cars, motorcycles, F1 racers, airplanes; you name it. If it goes fast it shows up at the Festival of Speed. The motorcycles that show up to the Festival are new and old alike. It’s a fantastic spot for manufacturers to showcase their newest and most glorious machines. Classic bikes and antiques join in, too, often on the motor circuit. Enthusiasts come from all over the world to see new motorcycles and classics in action. Accomplished motorcyclists are also in attendance; you may get the opportunity to meet Casey Stoner or John McGuinness.

GP bikes are showcased too, like the Ducati Desmosedici X2, outfitted with a small pillion seat; those brave enough can pay to ride with a professional racer, to raise money for charity. Electric bikes are showing up at Goodwood more and more. This year, expect to see the much-anticipated Arc Vector there, but if I had to bet money on it I’d say it will probably be on display, though, and not on the race track. The Mugen Shinden Hatchi, on the other hand, will probably tear up the circuit after its Isle of Man TT win last month.

If you are a fan of speed of any kind, very fast cars both new and old, very fast motorcycles, or motorcycle history in action, it might be worth putting Goodwood on your bucket list. When there are not motorsports festivals happening, it remains a gorgeous place to vacation.

Source: Goodwood FoS